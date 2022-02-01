Somalia: Verified IDP sites in Doolow as of January 2022

Assessment overview

IOM carried out a site verification assessment in January 2022 to identify IDP population living within the sites. The operation was carried out at the sector/block level in Kabasa and Qansaxlay IDP sites. There are only 2 IDP sites in Doolow town hosting 13,713 Households or 81,258 individuals. Compared to the previous site verification carried out in May 2021, there has been an increase of 13,987 individuals (2,555 households) in the two IDP sites.