Assessment overview

IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Dhobley in November 2021 led by the JUCRI, WRRS, SEA, UNHCR, MC, CARE, WASDA, SAAH, Alight, DRC, NRC, SFH and COOPI. 4 IDP sites were identified hosting 2,680 households or 16,538 individuals. This is the first IDP Site Verification held in the district.