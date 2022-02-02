Somalia: Verified IDP sites in Beletweyne as of January 2022

Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Beletweyne in January 2022. The operation was led by local government counterparts, Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs (MOHA), CCCM partners, CESDO, DAN, DRC, HCRI, HIDIG,

HIWA, Islamic Relief, Maamulka, SOYDA and WARDI. 92 IDP sites were identified hosting 18,785 households or 112,387 individuals. Compared to the last Site Verification conducted in June 2021, there was a increase of 4 IDP sites, 1,907 Households or 10,966 individuals.