CCCM partner in Beletweyne conducted an IDP site verification exercise in February 2020 where 51 IDP sites, hosting an estimated population of 7,438 households or 44,868 individuals (47% male and 53% female) were assessed and mapped. Compared to the site verification conducted in July 2019 there has been an increase of 16 IDP sites, 1,631 households or 10,026 individuals.