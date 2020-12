Assessment overview

A joint IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Banadir in October 2020. The operation was led by AVORD, NoFYL and SSWC the CCCM partners in Banadir. 137 IDP sites were identified hosting 25,814 households or 158,923 individuals.

These are the IDP sites that the CCCM partners have presence. The estimated total number of IDP sites in Banadir are over 1,000.