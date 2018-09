A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Baidoa on 03-05 September 2018. The operation was led by CCCM partners, and included 36 participants from 3 government institutions, 5 INGOs, 3 NGOs, and 4 UN agencies. In total, 371 IDP sites, hosting 42,032 households, were assessed and mapped. Compared to the last site verification, there was decrease of 6 sites and 2,963 households.