A joint site verification exercise was conducted in Baidoa in February 2020. The operation was led by CCCM partners, and included 37 participants from 4 government institutions, 3 INGOs, 2 NGOs, and 3 UN agencies. In total, 483 IDP sites, hosting 55,005 households, were assessed and mapped. Compared to the last site verification conducted in August 2019, there was an increase of 48 IDP sites and 3,683 households.