Somalia: Verified IDP sites in Baardheere as of October 2022

Assessment overview

IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Baardheere in October 2022 led by the Wadani Relief Organisation (WARO), Horn of Africa Relief and Development Agency (HARDA), GREDO, HDC, NoFYL, IOM, IRW, Islamic Relief, SADO and SEDHURO. 35 IDP sites were identified hosting 11,994 households or 71,964 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in June 2022, there was an increase of 12 IDP sites and a decrease of 1,976 Households but an increase of 101 individuals.