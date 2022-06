IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Baardheere in May/June 2022 led by the Wadani Relief Organisation (WARO), Horn of Africa Relief and Development Agency (HARDA), NoFYL, Islamic Relief and SEDHURO. 23 IDP sites were identified hosting 13,970 households or 71,863 individuals. Compared to the last site verification conducted in November 2021, there was an decrease of 1 IDP sites and an increase of 11,249 Households or 60,979 individuals.