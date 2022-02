Assessment overview

IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Afmadow in November 2021 led by the JUCRI, WRRS, SEA, UNHCR, MC, CARE, WASDA, SAAH, Alight, DRC, NRC, SFH and COOPI. 10 IDP sites were identified hosting 1,826 households or 10,903 individuals. This is the first IDP Site Verification held in the district.