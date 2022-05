IDP site verification exercise was conducted in Afmadow in May 2022 led by the JUCRI, Juba Foundation, SAAH, IRDO, SODA, WASDA and SFH. 11 IDP sites were identified hosting 3,392 households or 20,352 individuals. Compared to the previous site verification carried out in November 2021, there was an increase of 1 IDP sites, 1,566 Households or 9,449 individuals.