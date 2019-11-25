Somalia Vegetation Conditions (NDVI), Jan 2002-Oct 2019: Deviation from Long Term Average (LTA)

These E-Modis NDVI time series maps show the changes in vegetation month-on-month from 2002 to 2019 (Long term mean). The multiple orange/red markings indicates deficits in vegetation when compared to LTM while the greenish areas indicates vegetation improvements. Note: The yellow areas should not be confused with existing vegetation. Areas predominantly yellow indicates there is relatively no much change of vegetation when compared to LTM.

Data Source: JRC and USGS/FEWS NET