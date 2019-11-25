25 Nov 2019

Somalia Vegetation Conditions (NDVI), Jan 2002-Oct 2019: Deviation from Long Term Average (LTA)

Map
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Unit
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (16.5 MB)

These E-Modis NDVI time series maps show the changes in vegetation month-on-month from 2002 to 2019 (Long term mean). The multiple orange/red markings indicates deficits in vegetation when compared to LTM while the greenish areas indicates vegetation improvements. Note: The yellow areas should not be confused with existing vegetation. Areas predominantly yellow indicates there is relatively no much change of vegetation when compared to LTM.

Data Source: JRC and USGS/FEWS NET

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.