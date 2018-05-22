22 May 2018

Somalia: Tropical Storm Alert - Issued: 22 May 2018

Map
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 22 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (907.63 KB)

Tropical Storm expected to cause moderate rains and winds of medium strength along the coastline areas of Bari region in Puntland

A tropical storm has developed in the northern Indian Ocean and is expected to make a land fall in Oman in 3 to 4 days. The storm poses an immediate threat to the shipping lane that links Somalia and Gulf states. Further, it may affect the coastal areas of Bari Region in Puntland in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate rains and winds of medium strength will therefore be experienced in areas situated in the coastal areas of Bari. The impacts are expected to be of lower magnitude compared to the just dissipated Cyclone Sagar. However, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions since the winds associated with the tropical storm might lead to destruction of weak structures. Flash floods are also foreseen in these areas.

SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or SWALIM.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.