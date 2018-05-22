Somalia: Tropical Storm Alert - Issued: 22 May 2018

Tropical Storm expected to cause moderate rains and winds of medium strength along the coastline areas of Bari region in Puntland

A tropical storm has developed in the northern Indian Ocean and is expected to make a land fall in Oman in 3 to 4 days. The storm poses an immediate threat to the shipping lane that links Somalia and Gulf states. Further, it may affect the coastal areas of Bari Region in Puntland in the next 24 to 48 hours.

Moderate rains and winds of medium strength will therefore be experienced in areas situated in the coastal areas of Bari. The impacts are expected to be of lower magnitude compared to the just dissipated Cyclone Sagar. However, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions since the winds associated with the tropical storm might lead to destruction of weak structures. Flash floods are also foreseen in these areas.

SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or SWALIM.