17 May 2018

Somalia: Tropical Storm Alert! - Issued: 17 May 2018

Map
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 17 May 2018
Download PDF (318.91 KB)

Tropical Storm ONE expected to cause heavy rains and strong winds in northern regions of Puntland and Somaliland A tropical storm named ONE has been developing in the northern Indian Ocean and is expected to affect most parts of northern regions in Somaliland and Puntland in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The storm is expected to affect coastal areas of Puntland in the next 24hours and spread further inland towards Somaliland and the central areas with time. Strong winds with heavy rains will therefore be experienced in areas situated along the storm path. Therefore, it is advisable to take the necessary precautions since the strong winds associated with the tropical storm might lead to destruction of weak structures. Flash floods are also foreseen in these areas.

SWALIM and partners are monitoring the situation and will update you accordingly. For more details on tropical storm tracking you can consult: http://www.tropicalstormrisk.com/ or consult SWALIM.

