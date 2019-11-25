Somalia Rainfall Perfomance (RFE), Jan 2002-Oct 2019: Deviation from Long Term Average (LTA)

The two main rainfall seasons for Somalia are Gu (April-June) and Deyr (October-December). The time series maps show the changes in rainfall performance month-on-month compared to the monthly Long-Term Mean (LTM) for 2001 to 2019.

The multiple orange/red markings indicates rainfall deficits when compared to LTM while the purple areas indicates rainfall improvements. Areas in predominantly white color indicate that there is relatively no much change in rainfall amounts compared to the long-term mean.

Data Source: JRC and TAMSAT