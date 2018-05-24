Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 24 May 2018

The last few days have seen a reduction in rainfall activities across Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands. However, river levels remained high with flooding reported in some upper reaches of the Shabelle, while along the Juba river water levels have significantly reduced.

The seven days rainfall forecast shows further reduction of rainfall amounts, apart from the southern coastal areas and Ethiopian highlands where light to moderate rains are foreseen.

Given the rainfall forecast river levels along the Juba and Shabelle are expected to go down in the coming week. The upper, middle and lower reaches of Shabelle remain under moderate risk of flooding owing to the current high water levels, while along the Juba there is minimal risk of flooding in the forecast period.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between forecast and actual amounts of rainfall received. The forecast, observed river levels and rainfall amounts are updated on a daily basis and can be found in this link: http://systems.faoso.net/frrims/