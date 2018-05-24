24 May 2018

Somalia Rainfall Forecast - Issued: 24 May 2018

Map
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 24 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (357.78 KB)

The last few days have seen a reduction in rainfall activities across Somalia and in the Ethiopian highlands. However, river levels remained high with flooding reported in some upper reaches of the Shabelle, while along the Juba river water levels have significantly reduced.

The seven days rainfall forecast shows further reduction of rainfall amounts, apart from the southern coastal areas and Ethiopian highlands where light to moderate rains are foreseen.

Given the rainfall forecast river levels along the Juba and Shabelle are expected to go down in the coming week. The upper, middle and lower reaches of Shabelle remain under moderate risk of flooding owing to the current high water levels, while along the Juba there is minimal risk of flooding in the forecast period.

Users are advised that this is a forecast and at times there may be discrepancies between forecast and actual amounts of rainfall received. The forecast, observed river levels and rainfall amounts are updated on a daily basis and can be found in this link: http://systems.faoso.net/frrims/

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.