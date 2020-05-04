Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) March 2020 (As of April 2020)

OVERVIEW

In March, 270 humanitarian actors were operational in all 18 regions, six states and 72 out of 74 district of Somalia. The partners comprising of local and international NGOs, UN agencies and Government institutions reached 623 thousand vulnerable people with life-saving assistance through eight clusters: food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation and hygiene, education, shelter and non-food items, protection and camp coordination and management. On 16 March, Somalia confirmed the first coronavirus case. As the numbers of positive cases spike, reaching 528 as of 28 April, humanitarian actors have intensified preparedness and response activities. Desert locust surveillance and control operations are being strengthened in anticipation of new swarms and floods.