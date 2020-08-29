Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) July 2020 (As of Aug 2020)

OVERVIEW

In July, 276 humanitarian actors were operational in all 18 regions, six states and 73 out of 74 districts of Somalia. The partners comprising of local and international NGOs, UN agencies and Government institutions reached 1.9 million vulnerable people with life-saving assistance through 8 clusters: food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation and hygiene, shelter and non-food items, protection camp coordination and management and education. On 16 March, Somalia confirmed the first coronavirus case. As the numbers of positive cases spike, reaching 3,275 as of 26 August, humanitarian actors have intensified preparedness and response activities Desert locust surveillance, flash and riverine floods and control operations are being strengthened.