Somalia: Operational Presence (3W) - February 2021

OVERVIEW

In February 2021, 282 humanitarian actors were operational in all 18 regions, six states and 72 out of 74 districts of Somalia. The partners comprising of local and international NGOs, UN agencies and Government institutions reached 1.4 million vulnerable people with life-saving assistance through 8 clusters: food, nutrition, health, water and sanitation and hygiene, shelter and non-food items, protection camp coordination and management and education. On 16 March 2020, Somalia confirmed the first coronavirus case. As the numbers of positive cases spike, reaching 12,837 as of 19 February 2021, humanitarian actors have intensified preparedness and response activities Desert locust surveillance, Drought and control operations are being strengthened.