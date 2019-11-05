Somalia: Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region - Imagery analysis: 30 October - 3 November 2019 | Published on 5 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected water extents, as of 3 November 2019, over Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region of Somalia

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters detected over Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region located in Somalia, as detect by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 30 October & 3 November 2019. In the analysed area, a total of about 700 km2 are likely flooded and about 70,000 people may be affected, based on WorldPop population estimates. The 10 km of roads seem to be affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not been validated in the field yet.

Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT