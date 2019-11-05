05 Nov 2019

Somalia: Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region - Imagery analysis: 30 October - 3 November 2019 | Published on 5 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 05 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.14 MB)

Satellite-detected water extents, as of 3 November 2019, over Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region of Somalia

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters detected over Jowhar District, Middle Shabelle Region located in Somalia, as detect by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 30 October & 3 November 2019. In the analysed area, a total of about 700 km2 are likely flooded and about 70,000 people may be affected, based on WorldPop population estimates. The 10 km of roads seem to be affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not been validated in the field yet.
Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.