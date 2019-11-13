13 Nov 2019

Somalia - Hiraan, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle Region - Imagery analysis: 2 - 6 November 2019 | Published 8 November 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected water extents, as of 6 November 2019 over Hiraan, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle Region of Somalia

This map illustrates the extent of surface waters detected over Hiraan, Middle Shabelle and Lower Shabelle Region in Somalia as detect by VIIRS-NOAA satellite between 2 & 6 November 2019. In the analysed area, a total of about 830 km2 are likely flooded and about 74,000 people might be exposed by taking into account WorldPop population estimates. About 10 km of the roads seem to be affected. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.

