Somalia Health Cluster Partner Operational Presence by Region and District (September/October 2019)

The Health Cluster comprises Government Agencies, United Nations Agencies, National and International NGOs, Donors and Observers. The Cluster Lead Agency is the World Health Organization, with Save the Children serving as Co-Lead. The cluster also has sub-national coordinators in the five States, as well as INGOs/NGOs serving as sub-regional focal points. The Health Cluster is as a member of the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. The Health Cluster facilitates and coordinates the engagement of health partners in Somalia to deliver quality programmes and services to the affected populations, hand in hand with local health authorities.