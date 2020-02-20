Somalia
Somalia Health Cluster Partner Operational Presence by Region and District (Partners Reporting, January 2020)
Attachments
This visualization is a representation of regional and district operational presence of the Somali Health Cluster partners (and/or their implementing partners) reporting on their activities in January 2020 using the agreed-upon 5W reporting system. The Health Cluster uses ReportHub (https://reporthub.org/) to keep track of Who’s doing What, Where, When, and reaching what population groups (for Whom) in Somalia.