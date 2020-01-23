Somalia Health Cluster Partner Operational Presence (Partners Reporting, December 2019)

To perform monthly monitoring of partner activities in health, the Health Cluster uses ReportHub (https://reporthub.org/) to keep track of Who’s doing What, Where, When, and reaching what population groups (for Whom) in Somalia.

ReportHub (https://reporthub.org) provides an easy-to-use interface enabling partners to create projects, report on the people reached with life-saving health services at the regional, district and facility level. This infographic provides geographical representation of the partners (and their implementing partners) who reported on their activities in December 2019.