23 Jan 2020

Somalia Health Cluster Partner Operational Presence (Partners Reporting, December 2019)

from World Health Organization, Health Cluster
Published on 22 Jan 2020 View Original
To perform monthly monitoring of partner activities in health, the Health Cluster uses ReportHub (https://reporthub.org/) to keep track of Who’s doing What, Where, When, and reaching what population groups (for Whom) in Somalia.

ReportHub (https://reporthub.org) provides an easy-to-use interface enabling partners to create projects, report on the people reached with life-saving health services at the regional, district and facility level. This infographic provides geographical representation of the partners (and their implementing partners) who reported on their activities in December 2019.

