Somalia Health Cluster AWD Outbreak - Suspected Outbreak of Acute Watery Diarrhea in Beletweyne District, Hiran Region (as of 29 January 2020)

THE OUTBREAK

An outbreak of acute watery diarrhea was reported in Beletweyne on 23 January 2020. The outbreak is linked to inadequate clean water and sanitation following the recent floods in the area. Since the onset, Rapid Response Teams have reported at least 148 cases recorded, with a CFR of 2.4% in Beletweyne. This calls for urgent interventions to bring it down to <1%. Most of the cases have been reported to come from Kooshin, Hawo-Tako and Buundaweyn.