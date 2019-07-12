Somalia: Estimated IDP Population in Informal Sites and Camp-Like Settings (February 2019)

Internal Displacement in Somalia

Internal displacement in Somalia is characaterized by complex and often interlinked conflict and climatic drivers. Of the estimated 2.6 million internally displaced people, more than half are estimated to have been forced to move from late 2016 onwards following four consecutive failed rainy seasons in much of the country. Most have moved from rural areas to informal sites in urban and peri-urban locations. These IDPs frequently live in undignified and hazardous circumstances, where they face multiple protection risks/threats such as, unlawful evictions, overcrowded and unsanitary environments with limited access to basic services, exposure to explosive hazards, increased risk of Gender Based Violence (GBV), negative coping mechanisms such as child marriage and child labor, and tension with the host community.

About the IDP Population Estimate

The Information Management Working Group (IMWG) Technical Working Group on IDP populations, comprising of UNHCR, IOM and OCHA, has updated an estimate of the number of IDPs in informal sites and camp-like settings at 28 February 2018 for the purpose of humanitarian response planning. This figure is substantially drawn from site visits carried out in 2017 - 2018 and estimates for areas where fieldwork has not yet been carried out. The Detailed Site Assessments (DSAs) carried out by the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster (co-led by UNHCR and IOM) and IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) were key sources. Data was mainly gathered through key informants such as IDP community representatives or site managers/‘gatekeepers’ who were interviewed regarding site statistics, services, and protection risks and other concerns.