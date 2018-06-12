12 Jun 2018

Somalia CCCM Cluster: IDP sites affected by floods in Kismayo - May 2018

Map
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, CCCM Cluster
Published on 12 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.16 MB)

A joint site assessment was conducted in Kismayo on 3-5 June 2018 to identify the extent of flooding in IDP settlements. The assessment was led by CCCM partners, and included JRIA participants from the Ministry of Interior. Out of the 135 IDP sites, 47 IDP sites (35%) were flooded, directly affecting 548 households.
CCCM is supporting IDPs to use the locally available drainage system in place to allow the flow of stagnant water.
Kismayo humanitarian partners have mapped the gaps in service provision and provided shelter and food support to the most affected communities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.