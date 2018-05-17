17 May 2018

Somalia: Belet Weyne Town / Belet Weyne District / Hiiran Region: Imagery analysis: 5 May 2018 | Published 17 May 2018 | Version 1.0

Map
from UNOSAT
Published on 17 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.24 MB)

Satellite detected water & building damage assessment over Belet Weyne Town, Somalia

This map illustrates satellite-detected flood water extent and potentially damaged buildings within the town of Belet Weyne in Belet Weyne District,Hiiran Region, Somalia. The analysis was conducted analyzing GeoEye-1 & WorldView-3 images acquired on the 30 April & 1 May 2018. As observed from the satellite image, the town of Belet Weyne is completely affected by the floods.
Within the extension of the town, 66% of the buildings are located inside areas totally inundated and 34% inside areas partially inundated. Building footprints were generated by Humanitarian Open Street Map using an image from 2015, so the number of buildings affected might have been underestimated. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR UNOSAT

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.