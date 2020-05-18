Somalia: Belet Weyne Town / Belet Weyne District / Hiiran Region - Imagery analysis: 16 May 2020 | Published 19 May 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates the flood-affected sectors of Beletweyne town in Hiraan Region, Somalia as detected from the analysis of an ICEYE satellite image acquired on 16 May 2020. Within the analysed area of about 30 km2, a total of 8 km2 of land appear to be flooded in BeletWeyne town and surroundings. This is a preliminary analysis and has not been validated in the field yet.

Please send ground feedback to UNITARUNOSAT.