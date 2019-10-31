Somalia: Beled Weyne District, Hiraan Region - Imagery analysis: 30 October 2019 | Published 31 October 2019 | Version 1.0

Satellite-detected water extents as of 30 October 2019, over Beled Weyne District, Hiraan Region in Somalia

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface water in Beled Weyne District, Hiraan Region in Somalia analyzed with Sentinel-1 imagery acquired on 30 October 2019. Within the analysed extent of about 2,500 km2, a total of about 155 km2 of land appear to be flooded. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR - UNOSAT.