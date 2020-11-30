Satellite detected waters in Iskushuban district, Bari region of Somalia - Imagery analysis: 27 November 2020 | Published 30 November 2020 | Version 1.0

This map illustrates satellite-detected surface waters in in Iskushuban district, Bari region of Somalia as observed from a Sentinel-2 image acquired on 27 November 2020 at 10:02 Local time. Within the analyzed area of about 900 km2, a total of about 50 km2 of lands appear to be flooded. Based on Worldpop population data and the detected surface waters, about 300 people are potentially exposed or living close to flooded areas.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.