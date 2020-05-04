Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Bardhere and Beletweyne Town, Somalia

Status: No flood detected within the town

Further action(s): continue monitoring

Date of assessment validity: 04 May 2020

Preliminary observations, impact and severity:

AOI1:

Increase of river level affecting some agricultural fields along the Shabelle as of 04 May 2020;

Saturated wet soils detected in some streets of Beletweyne as of 04 May 2020;

No floods detected in the cloud free zones over Beletweyne town as of 04 May 2020.

AOI2:

Increase of river level affecting some agricultural fields in the vicinity of Jubba river as of 04 May 2020;

No flood waters detected in the cloud free zones over Bardhere as of 04 May 2020.