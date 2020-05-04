Somalia
Preliminary satellite-derived flood assessment in Bardhere and Beletweyne Town, Somalia
Attachments
Status: No flood detected within the town
Further action(s): continue monitoring
Date of assessment validity: 04 May 2020
Preliminary observations, impact and severity:
AOI1:
Increase of river level affecting some agricultural fields along the Shabelle as of 04 May 2020;
Saturated wet soils detected in some streets of Beletweyne as of 04 May 2020;
No floods detected in the cloud free zones over Beletweyne town as of 04 May 2020.
AOI2:
Increase of river level affecting some agricultural fields in the vicinity of Jubba river as of 04 May 2020;
No flood waters detected in the cloud free zones over Bardhere as of 04 May 2020.