COVID-19 Response Update (As of 31 December 2020)

The first case of COVID-19 was officially confirmed in Somalia in March 2020 and the daily confirmed COVID-19 cases have declined in recent months, but overall the risk of the pandemic remains high. In addition to the direct impacts on individual and community health, COVID-19 has caused major disruptions to essential humanitarian WASH services nationwide.

The impact of COVID-19 has also affected the capacity of WASH Cluster partners to maintain essential water, sanitation and hygiene service provision while these are essential to the prevention and control of the pandemic in communities and health facilities.

Despite COVID-19 challnages, the WASH Cluster partners continued to provide lifesaving interventions to prevent further spread of COVID-19 in crowded settlements and main entry points. As of December 2020, WASH Cluster partners have reached 1.6 million people with essential WASH services aimed at containing the spread of the virus.