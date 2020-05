CCCM partners in Banadir conducted an assessment in May 2020 to identify the risk of flooding in IDP sites. Out of the 218 IDP sites assessed in Banadir, 86 IDP sites (39%) were categorized as high risk, 66 IDP sites (30%) as medium risk and 66 IDP sites (30%) as low risk. The high risk IDP sites host about 83,886 IDPs (49% of the 171,855 IDPs in the assessed IDP sites).