CCCM Cluster Somalia: Flood risk for IDP sites in Baidoa - May 2020

CCCM partner in Baidoa conducted an assessment in May 2020 to identify the risk of flooding in IDP sites. Out of the 483 IDP sites in Baidoa, 177 IDP sites (37%) were categorized as high risk, 250 IDP sites (52%) as medium risk and 56 IDP sites (12%) as low risk. The high risk IDP sites host about 19,368 IDP Households (35% of all IDPs in Baidoa).

In April 2020, 13,582 households in 111 IDP sites were directly affected by flash floods.