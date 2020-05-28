Translators without Borders: Language map of Sierra Leone

Language map for Sierra Leone

According to the 2004 Census of Sierra Leone, the country has 18 major languages. Krio is the most widely spoken language but it is only spoken by 10% of the population as their primary language. The most spoken primary languages as of 2005 were Mende (32%) and Themne (30%). Although English, as the official language, is spoken in schools, government administration and the media, Krio is widely spoken as a lingua franca. As of 2005, approximately 97% of the population speak the Krio language (either natively, or as a second or third language).

Translators without Borders' language map brings insights into language, literacy and communication dynamics in Sierra Leone. Click here for an interactive language map for Sierra Leone.