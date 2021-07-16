Senegal - Livelihood Zones (Updated June 2021)

Summary

A livelihood zone is an area within which people share broadly the same pattern of livelihood, including options for obtaining food and income and market opportunities. A livelihood zoning is essential for the following reasons:

It provides geographic orientation of livelihood systems to inform food security analysis and assistance targeting It provides the basis for identifying geographically relevant food security monitoring indicators It provides a sampling frame for future on-the-ground assessments

Livelihood patterns clearly vary from one geographic area to another, which is why the preparation of a Livelihood Zone Map is a logical first step for livelihoods-based analysis.