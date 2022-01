SUMMARY OF FINDINGS

• No major landslide / mudflow observed in Lobata, Água Grande, Mé-Zóchi, Cantagalo and Caué districts over the eastern part of São Tomé Island as of 24 January 2022;

• No affected structures observed Lobata, Água Grande, Mé-Zóchi, Cantagalo and Caué districts as of 24 January 2022.