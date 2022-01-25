Landslide impact analysis in western part of Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as of 23 Jan 2022.

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in western part of Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as observed in Pleiades satellite imagery acquired on 23 January 2022 at 10:12 local time.

Within the analyzed area, about 5 structures appear to be affected, and 23 structures are potentially affected. 2 road obstacles, 2 affected bridges, and a potentially affected bridge were also identified.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).