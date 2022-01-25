Sao Tome and Principe
Landslide impact analysis in western part of Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as of 23 Jan 2022
Landslide impact analysis in western part of Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as of 23 Jan 2022.
This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in western part of Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as observed in Pleiades satellite imagery acquired on 23 January 2022 at 10:12 local time.
Within the analyzed area, about 5 structures appear to be affected, and 23 structures are potentially affected. 2 road obstacles, 2 affected bridges, and a potentially affected bridge were also identified.
This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT).
