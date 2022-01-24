Landslide impact analysis in Neves Town, Lembá District, São Tomé Province, São Tomé and Príncipe as of 23 Jan 2022

This map illustrates satellite-detected landslides/mudflow in Neves town, Lembá district, São Tomé province, São Tomé and Príncipe as observed in Pleiades satellite imagery acquired on 23 January 2022 at 10:12 local time.

Within this analyzed area, about 10 structures appear to be affected, and 63 structures are potentially affected.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to United Nations Satellite Centre (UNOSAT)