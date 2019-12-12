Samoa | Measles Outbreak and EU Response – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/12/2019
EU RESPONSE
The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated on 28 November with a request for two Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs).
From 30 November until 8 December, France deployed an EMT of 10 paediatricians and specialised nurses from French Polynesia, who have contributed to the hospital assistance and the vaccination campaign.
On 1 December, Norway deployed a 20 person EMT that is part of the European Civil Protection Pool and includes 16 medical and 4 support staff. The team intend to stay until the end of 2019.
In addition, EMTs from Australia, United Kingdom, Japan, New Zealand, USA, Solomon Islands/ Kiribati, Israel as well as from regional and international NGOs are supporting various medical services in Samoa.