Samoa | Measles Outbreak and EU Response – DG ECHO Daily Map | 12/12/2019

EU RESPONSE

The EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) was activated on 28 November with a request for two Emergency Medical Teams (EMTs).

From 30 November until 8 December, France deployed an EMT of 10 paediatricians and specialised nurses from French Polynesia, who have contributed to the hospital assistance and the vaccination campaign.

On 1 December, Norway deployed a 20 person EMT that is part of the European Civil Protection Pool and includes 16 medical and 4 support staff. The team intend to stay until the end of 2019.