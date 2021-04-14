Satellite detected pyroclastic flow caused by La Soufrière as of 13 April 2021, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

This map illustrates the pyroclastic flow as observed using Pleiades imagery acquired on 13 April 2020, 14:56 UTC over La Soufrière volcano. At the time of the acquisition, the pyroclastic flow was at about 3km of Wallibou village located in the northern-western coast of Saint Vincent Island. This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.