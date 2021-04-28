Saint Vincent and the Grenadines | La Soufrière volcano activity │DG ECHO Daily Map│28/04/2021

EU Response

 On 12 April, ERCC received a request for assistance from the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

 Between 12 and 17 April, France offered in kind assistance including personal protective equipment (masks, gowns, protective suits and more), hygiene items, cleaning kits, shelter items, antigen tests and drinking water.

 On 14 April, ERCC received a request for specific technical expertise from the UNEP/UNOCHA Joint Environment Unit (JEU). Two technical experts (DE, ES) arrived in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on 23 April to join the UNEP/OCHA JEU mission.

 On 21 April, the ERCC received a request for specific technical expertise from the UNEP/OCHA Joint Environment Unit (JEU), to join a team of international experts to Barbados giving technical advice in handling the local impact after the volcanic eruption of la Soufriere volcano. One technical expert (NL) arrived in Barbados on 27 April to join the UNEP/OCHA JEU mission.

 The European Union has mobilized EUR 740,000 in emergency humanitarian aid to support the affected population across Saint Vincent Island.

 The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service was activated on 9 April in rapid mapping mode (EMSR509) to support the damage assessment and 6 maps have been produced so far.