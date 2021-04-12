St. Vincent & Grenadines

Potential population exposure around La Soufrière Volcano, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (12 April, 2021)

This map illustrates the population potentially exposed following the volcanic eruption of La Soufrière. Amongst the 96,000 people living in Saint Vincent Island ~3,800; 15,200; 30,300 and 72,000 people live respectively within a 5km; 10km; 15km and 20km radius zone from the volcano crater.

This is a preliminary analysis and has not yet been validated in the field. Please send ground feedback to UNITAR-UNOSAT.

Boundary data: OCHA
Population data: WorldPop
Waterways: OpenStreetMap
Town: OpenStreetMap
Buildings: CDEMA
Harbor & Airport: OpenStreetMap
Background: ESRI World Imagery
Analysis: UNITAR-UNOSAT
Production: UNITAR-UNOSAT

