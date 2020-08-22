Tropical Storm Marco - Estimated Impacts Advisory 9, 22 August 2020 1000 CDT

NWS Summary: At 1000 AM CDT (1500 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Marco was located by an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft near latitude 20.9 North, longitude 85.3 West. Marco is moving toward the north-northwest near 12 mph (19 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue through Sunday morning. A gradual turn toward the northwest and west-northwest is expected to begin Sunday afternoon and continue through Tuesday morning. On the forecast track, Marco's center will move through the Yucatan Channel into the southeastern Gulf of Mexico by this evening. Marco will then move across the central Gulf of Mexico on Sunday and approach the central and northwestern Gulf coast on Monday and Tuesday. Data from the Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or two, and Marco is expected to become a hurricane later today.

Weakening is forecast to occur on Monday and Tuesday. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles (75 km) from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 992 mb (29.30 inches).