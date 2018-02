JTWC Summary: TROPICAL STORM 02W (SANBA), LOCATED APPROXIMATELY 108 NM NORTH OF SONSOROL, HAS TRACKED WESTWARD AT 11 KNOTS OVER THE PAST SIX HOURS.MAXIMUM SIGNIFICANT WAVE HEIGHT AT 120000Z IS 18 FEET. NEXT WARNINGS AT 120900Z, 121500Z, 122100Z AND 130300Z.