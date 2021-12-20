Tropical Cyclone Rai-20, Preliminary Satellite-derived Standing Waters and Building Damage Analysis, 20 December 2021

Summary of findings;

Potentially damaged structures in Cuarinta Village, Dinagat Island, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 18 Dec 2021.

No visible damage in Cagdianao village, Dinagat Island, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 19 Dec 2021.

Severally damaged structures and affected areas along the coastal areas of Surigao Del Norte Province, Region XIII (Caraga) Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 18 and 19 December 2021.

Decreasing waters observed in several areas in Siargao Island, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 19 and 20 December 2021.

Damaged structures in Burgos town, Surigao Del Norte Province, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 20 Dec 2021.

Potentially damaged structures in Rizal village and Del Carmen town Surigao Del Norte Province, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 19 Dec 2021.

Potentially damaged structures in Dapa town, Siargao Island, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 18 December 2021.

Affected structures by standing waters in Twin-twin, Santa Fe, Libertad, Santa Lnes, and Catangnan villages and Genaral Luna town, Siargao Island, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 18 December 2021.

Potentially damaged structures and affected area al in Pinut-an Village and Liloan town, Southern Leyte province, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 18 Dec 2021.