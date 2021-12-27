Tropical Cyclone Rai-20, Preliminary Satellite-derived Industrial Sites Impact Analysis in Cebu & Naga, 27 December 2021

Summary of findings

-Widespread damage in industrial zones observed along the east coast of Cebu Islands, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 23 Dec 2021.

-Capsized ship observed next to Guanzon beach, San Fernando, Cebu Province as of 21 Dec 2021.

-Damaged port and industrial facilities observed in the City of Naga, Cebu Province as of 21 Dec 2021.

-No visible damage in the Cebu International Port, Cebu City, Cebu Province as of 23 Dec 2021

-Severely damaged structures observed in the IBO industrial zone, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu Province as of 23 Dec 2021 Widespread damaged buildings observed in Mactan-Cebu International Airport, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu Province as of 23 Dec 2021

-Widespread damage observed in MEPZ 2 industrial zone, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu Province as of 23 Dec 2021 -Several damaged buildings observed in BASAK industrial zone, Lapu-Lapu City Cebu Province as of 23 Dec 2021