Tropical Cyclone Rai-20, Preliminary Satellite-derived Building Damage Analysis in Region XIII and VII, 22 December 2021

Status: Widespread damaged structures including damaged health and education facilities observed. Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Summary of findings; Widespread damage observed in Siargao Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 19 Dec 2021. Affected areas along the shoreline observed in Siargao Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 19 Dec 2021. Severally damaged education facilities of Del Carmen National High School, Surigao State College of Technology, Sayak Elementary School, Bagacay Primary School, Numancia Central Elementary School, Oguing Navarro Mem. National High School, Mariano Matugas Memorial National High School, Tuboran Elementary School, Mabuhay elementary School, Santa Cruz Elementary School, Salvacion Elementary School, Pilar National High school, Caridad National High School, Tigasao, Elementary School in Siargao Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 19 Dec 2021.

Damaged health facilities of Del Carmen District and Pilar Municipal Hospitals in Siargao Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 19 Dec 2021.

Widespread damage observed in La Libertad town, Negros Oriental Province, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 22 Dec 2021.

Affected area along the shoreline observed in Negros Oriental Province, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 22 Dec 2021.

Standing waters in agricultural areas observed in Negros Oriental Province, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 22 Dec 2021.