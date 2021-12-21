Tropical Cyclone Rai-20, Preliminary Satellite-derived Building Damage Analysis in Region XIII, VII, and Region IV-B, 21 December 2021

Status: Widespread damaged structures including damaged health and education facilities observed. Further action(s): Continue monitoring

Summary of findings;

Widespread damage observed in Dinagat Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) as of 17 Dec 2021. Widespread damage observed in San Jose town, Dinagat Islands , Region XIII (Caraga) as of 17 Dec 2021. Widespread damage observed in Plaridel village, Dinagat Islands , Region XIII (Caraga) as of 17 Dec 2021. Damaged education facilities of Don Ruben E. Ecleo Sr. Memorial National High School, Sta. Cruz Elementary School, San Jose Central Elementary School, and San Jose National High School in Dinagat Islands, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 17 Dec 2021. Widespread damage observed in Socorro municipality, Region XIII (Caraga) of 17 Dec 2021. Damaged Socorro District Hospital in Socorro municipality, Region XIII (Caraga) observed as of 17 Dec 2021. Damaged industrial structures observed in Cebu province, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 21 Dec 2021. Widespread damage observed in Cebu province, Region VII (Central Visayas) as of 21 Dec 2021. Damaged agricultural areas observed in Palawan province, Region IV-B (Mimaropa) as of 21 Dec 2021. Widespread damage observed in Palawan Province, Region IV-B (Mimaropa) as of 21 Dec 2021.